Tips for staying safe on Memorial Day
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Memorial Day is approaching on May 29 and celebrations will include cooking, fireworks, and drinking, all of which can be dangerous.
Michael Barnes reports live with the Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) to share tips on how you can stay safe during Memorial Day and Memorial Day weekend.
Brandon Lee, the fire chief assistant, tells us that there is usually an increase in heat-related emergencies especially, including heat exhaustion and dehydration, as well as fire emergencies from the cooking going on.
Tips for staying safe:
- Ensure when cooking, that there are no flammable objects close by.
- Grill is not under a covered area
- Use proper equipment when starting a fire for a grill.
- Use water to put out a charcoal grill.
- Use flour to put out grease fires
- Have a fire extinguisher nearby
- When boating, have enough life jackets for everyone.
- Store your food properly
- Make sure to use shade and stay cool.
- Stay hydrated with non-alcoholic drinks.
- Wear lighter-colored and loose clothing
