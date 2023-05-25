Getting Answers
Pregnant dog survives rattlesnake bite, gives birth on the way to shelter

In all, Molly gave birth to seven puppies.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) – A pregnant dog was bitten by a rattlesnake last week in Arizona. Shortly after, she gave birth to three pups.

According to the Arizona Humane Society, the homeless dog named Molly gave birth to two more pups while on the way to the shelter and AHS Trauma Hospital.

Soon afterward, Molly and her babies were being taken care of in the humane society’s “Mutternity Suites,” where she gave birth to even more pups.

In all, Molly gave birth to seven puppies.

The humane society is asking for “Foster Heroes” in the community to help take care of pets that need a loving home while the shelter is at capacity.

The humane society provides everything needed, including medical care, food, blankets and toys.

