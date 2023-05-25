Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Officers help relocate sea lion that wandered into hotel

The Pismo Beach Police Department posted a photo of two officers with the sea lion inside the...
The Pismo Beach Police Department posted a photo of two officers with the sea lion inside the hotel’s hallway.(Pismo Beach Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PISMO BEACH, Calif. (Gray News) – Police in California were called to a hotel for a unique rescue.

A sea lion managed to make its way into the Sandcastle Inn in Pismo Beach.

The Pismo Beach Police Department posted a photo of two officers with the animal inside the hotel’s hallway.

“This little guy figured out how to go up the stairs, but needed some help to get back down,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “Don’t worry buddy, we got you!!”

Police said they contacted the Marine Mammal Center, and the animal was safely returned to the beach.

Pismo Beach is about halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Cesar Olalde, DOB: 1/8/2005
East Texas teen accused of killing family claims he did it because they were cannibals and were going to eat him
Law enforcement investigating standoff situation in Bowie County
4 people killed by teenage relative in standoff in Nash, Texas, police say
Body found near PEG & Co Fine Jewelry in Bossier City.
Body found in car in parking lot on Old Minden Road
1 man, 2 teens dead in fatal crash
1 adult, 2 teens dead in two-vehicle crash in Sabine Parish

Latest News

Grilling safety tips to remember
Massive police presence in parking lot of PEG & Co. Fine Jewelry
Massive police presence in parking lot of PEG & Co. Fine Jewelry
FILE PHOTO - A man is accused of threatening a Little League umpire with a knife in West...
‘I’ll gut you right here’: Man charged with threatening Little League umpire with knife
MIND MATTERS: Eating disorders
MIND MATTERS: Eating disorders