Man found shot dead on David Raines Road
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to a shooting just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24.
The incident occurred in the 1800 block of David Raines Road.
Officials say a man was found dead in a driveway by his friend. He suffered from two gunshot wounds.
No suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.
