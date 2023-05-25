Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Man found shot dead on David Raines Road

(MGN)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to a shooting just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24.

The incident occurred in the 1800 block of David Raines Road.

Officials say a man was found dead in a driveway by his friend. He suffered from two gunshot wounds.

No suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Cesar Olalde, DOB: 1/8/2005
East Texas teen accused of killing family claims he did it because they were cannibals and were going to eat him
Law enforcement investigating standoff situation in Bowie County
4 people killed by teenage relative in standoff in Nash, Texas, police say
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Officials in De Kalb, Texas are investigating what may be a case of arson, and a hate crime.
Possible arson, hate crime being investigated in De Kalb

Latest News

1 man, 2 teens dead in fatal crash
3 killed in fatal crash in Sabine Parish
1 man, 2 teens dead in fatal crash
1 adult, 2 teens dead in two-vehicle crash in Sabine Parish
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Caddo Parish summer food sites for kids announced
Man fights for life after shooting