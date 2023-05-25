Man found shot dead on David Raines Road

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to a shooting just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24.

The incident occurred in the 1800 block of David Raines Road.

Officials say a man was found dead in a driveway by his friend. He suffered from two gunshot wounds.

No suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

