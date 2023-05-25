Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Man critically shot while in vehicle

A man was shot while in a vehicle.
By Amia Lewis
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man sustained life-threatening injuries after getting shot Wednesday night.

On May 24, Shreveport police received a report of a shooting at 8:42 p.m. When they arrived at the 3100 block of Regent Street, they discovered a man had been shot while in a vehicle.

According to officials with SPD, the driver and passenger heard gunshots. That’s when the driver was struck by a bullet.

Police have not released any information about suspects at this time. If you know anything about this incident, call Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

