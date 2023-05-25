Man critically shot while in vehicle
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man sustained life-threatening injuries after getting shot Wednesday night.
On May 24, Shreveport police received a report of a shooting at 8:42 p.m. When they arrived at the 3100 block of Regent Street, they discovered a man had been shot while in a vehicle.
According to officials with SPD, the driver and passenger heard gunshots. That’s when the driver was struck by a bullet.
Police have not released any information about suspects at this time. If you know anything about this incident, call Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.