Man critically shot while in vehicle

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man sustained life-threatening injuries after getting shot Wednesday night.

On May 24, Shreveport police received a report of a shooting at 8:42 p.m. When they arrived at the 3100 block of Regent Street, they discovered a man had been shot while in a vehicle.

According to officials with SPD, the driver and passenger heard gunshots. That’s when the driver was struck by a bullet.

Police have not released any information about suspects at this time. If you know anything about this incident, call Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.