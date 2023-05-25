Learning how to make beverages for summer with Flying Heart Pub

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As temperatures continue to rise and summer begins, it’s important to stay hydrated with a delicious beverage.

You can make fun drinks for anyone with just a few simple ingredients. Flying Heart Brewing Pub, located in Bossier City, joined KSLA Wednesday, May 24 to show us how to mix something refreshing up. Sidney Baird, bartender lead, walked us through the steps to make a good drink.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Flying Heart Pub shows us how to make drinks for the summer.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.