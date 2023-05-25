City of Shreveport reviews 4 proposals for feasibility study on potential revitalization of fair grounds

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport says they have gotten four proposals from companies interested in conducting the feasibility study to determine whether REV Entertainment can proceed with their plans to revitalize the Louisiana State Fair Grounds property.

Mayor Tommy Chandler and city officials formed a selection committee on Tuesday, May 25 to review each proposal.

Proposals received from:

Baker Tilly: The tenth-largest accounting practice in the U.S. and involved in other projects with Rev Entertainment.

B&D Venues: An architectural and planning firm that has worked on multiple stadium and arena projects.

Samuel A. Ramirez and Company: An investment banking firm that employs several people with experience in financing and marketing for minor league baseball stadiums and other developments.

Fast Forward Consulting: A local firm with expertise in human resources consulting.

The committee recommended Baker Tilly for the contract. The City says they also had an informal discussion with one of the unselected companies about fulfilling a potential advisory role if the project is green-lit.

Baker Tilly is expected to submit a proposed contract for review. The work is likely to take about nine months to complete.

