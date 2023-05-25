Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Carry the Load stops in Texarkana to honor veterans ahead of Memorial Day

Carry the Load is made of five different relay crews that cover more than 20,000 miles across 48 states.(WGEM)
By Fred Gamble
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Carry The Load is a national nonprofit organization that will be walking through the ArkLaTex in route to Dallas.

The Memorial Day walk started over ten years ago for veterans who felt like the nation had forgotten the meaning of Memorial Day.

“My job is to walk and talk with them (families of veterans) and make them know they are not the only one who is carrying them. We want to give them a little closure and realize they are not alone,” said spokesperson Xaki Mohamed.

One of five relays traveled through Texarkana on Thursday, May 25, with local residents joining in the walk. The group began their journey on May 1 in Burlington. Vermont. They say they are hoping to make it to Dallas for a Memorial Day celebration. One walking volunteer is Dallas police officer Joe Meno.

“The meaning of memorial day is for everyone to honor those who have given the ultimate price,” he said.

The Carry The Load caravan will take a rest at First Baptist Church in Redwater tonight, and will kick off at 6 a.m. Friday morning in Omaha, Texas.

“It means a lot to me because I have family in the military luckily I haven’t lost any but for those who have lost someone I care for them and I can feel how they feel,” said Mohamed.

