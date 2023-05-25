Caddo Heights residents displeased with loud 18-wheelers, damaged roads

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Hights residents have been dealing with loud trucks and ruined roads for years, and they want that to change.

Tenants living on Tulane Avenue constantly have to dodge potholes and bumps.

“I mean, you just have to pick which hole you want to run in because you’re gonna run into about 4 or 5 of them before you get down the street,” Shreveport resident Florence Hunter said.

KSLA reported on this same issue back in 2021. Two years have passed, but Caddo Heights’ residents have seen no change.

“Can you imagine driving down the street everyday and just tearing your car up?” Shreveport resident Henry Hunter asked.

After a trucking company moved to the end of the street a few years ago, the 18 wheelers driving on the road created potholes. In 2021, the Shreveport City Council said they were looking into the issue. Today (May 24, 2023), the council says they are still working on fixing the road.

The Hunters have lived on Tulane Ave. for more than a decade. It was a place that was once peaceful for them, but now it isn’t due to the trucks driving over potholes loudly late at night.

“Everytime it hits a big pothole or something, you can just hear it. And at nighttime [and] early in the morning when there’s nothing going on, the sound is even more magnified” Henry explained.

Residents are also confused about how a trucking company could be near a residential area. However, the Shreveport City Council says the company can legally be there.

“They are zoned properly. They have the proper certificates of occupancy, according to our city zoning department, so they’re operating and have been operating there since 2019,” Director of Council Affairs RJ Johnson said.

Councilman Gary brooks paid a visit to the Tulan neighborhood Wednesday to assess the roads and talk to residents in his district. According to the city council,

the roads will be fixed by April of 2024.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to get it completed faster than our projected date, but our expected date for completion of that project is March or April 2024,″ Johnson said.

