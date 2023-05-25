Body found near Old Minden Road near PEG & Co Fine Jewelry

Bossier City, La. (KSLA) - A large police presence has been reported due to a body being found near some Bossier City businesses.

On May 25, the Bossier City Police Department (BCPD) received a report bringing them to the 1700 block of Old Minden Road, near Barksdale Boulevard, in the parking lot of PEG & Co Fine Jewelry near Ralph & Kacoo’s.

Body found near PEG & Co Fine Jewelry in Bossier City. (ksla)

The body was found in the area by a local business owner at around 4 a.m. An investigation in underway.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

