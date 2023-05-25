Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Body found near Old Minden Road near PEG & Co Fine Jewelry

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bossier City, La. (KSLA) - A large police presence has been reported due to a body being found near some Bossier City businesses.

On May 25, the Bossier City Police Department (BCPD) received a report bringing them to the 1700 block of Old Minden Road, near Barksdale Boulevard, in the parking lot of PEG & Co Fine Jewelry near Ralph & Kacoo’s.

Body found near PEG & Co Fine Jewelry in Bossier City.
Body found near PEG & Co Fine Jewelry in Bossier City.(ksla)

The body was found in the area by a local business owner at around 4 a.m. An investigation in underway.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Cesar Olalde, DOB: 1/8/2005
East Texas teen accused of killing family claims he did it because they were cannibals and were going to eat him
Law enforcement investigating standoff situation in Bowie County
4 people killed by teenage relative in standoff in Nash, Texas, police say
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Officials in De Kalb, Texas are investigating what may be a case of arson, and a hate crime.
Possible arson, hate crime being investigated in De Kalb

Latest News

Grilling safety tips to remember
Massive police presence in parking lot of PEG & Co. Fine Jewelry
Massive police presence in parking lot of PEG & Co. Fine Jewelry
SFD shares safety tips for Memorial Day
Tips for staying safe on Memorial Day
1 man, 2 teens dead in fatal crash
3 killed in fatal crash in Sabine Parish