Baton Rouge teen missing after going overboard in Bahamas, officials say

By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NASSAU, Bahamas (WAFB) - Authorities are searching for a missing Baton Rouge teenager who reportedly went overboard near Nassau in the Bahamas.

U-High officials said a student went overboard while on a graduation trip. The school did not release the teen’s name.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed crews were helping the Royal Bahamas Defense Force search for a missing U.S. citizen who had fallen overboard from a sunset cruise Wednesday evening, May 24.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

