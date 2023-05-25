Baton Rouge teen missing after going overboard in Bahamas, officials say
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NASSAU, Bahamas (WAFB) - Authorities are searching for a missing Baton Rouge teenager who reportedly went overboard near Nassau in the Bahamas.
U-High officials said a student went overboard while on a graduation trip. The school did not release the teen’s name.
The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed crews were helping the Royal Bahamas Defense Force search for a missing U.S. citizen who had fallen overboard from a sunset cruise Wednesday evening, May 24.
No other details have been released at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.