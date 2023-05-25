Another warm & dry day ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off quiet and comfortable with wake up temperatures in the 60s. As we head through the day, we’ll see plenty of sunshine and it will be another warm day with highs reaching the mid and upper 80s. A few clouds will bubble up during the afternoon and this could lead to a sprinkle or two but the majority of us will stay completely dry.

More of the same for Friday with warm and dry conditions across the ArkLaTex. Highs will again climb into the middle and upper 80s.

Looking ahead to the big holiday weekend, the forecast is looking ideal for any outdoor plans with plenty of sunshine expected both Saturday and Sunday and highs both days in the mid and upper 80s. A bonus for us is that humidity will stay on the low side for this time of year.

For Memorial Day, we start to crank up the heat and humidity slightly with temperatures approaching 90. It will stay dry once again.

Heading into next week, it will stay very warm and our humidity will continue to slowly increase so it will start to feel more like summer! A few storms will be possible each afternoon but overall the forecast continues to look very dry with no major storm systems or rainfall in sight.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

