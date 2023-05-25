Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

1 adult, 2 teens dead in two-vehicle crash in Sabine Parish

A Peterbilt slowed to turn and a GMC truck crashed into the back of it causing the death of three.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Peterbilt slowed to turn and a GMC truck crashed into the back of it causing the death of three.

On May 24, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Louisiana State Police troopers began to investigate a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 171, south of Zwolle, Louisiana, that claimed the lives of three people.

The investigation revealed that a 2003 GMC pickup truck, driven by Billy Meshell, 66, was heading north on U.S. Highway 171, and at the same time a loaded 2012 Peterbilt log truck was also traveling north. The log truck began to slow down and Meshell failed to decrease his speed and hit the rear of the Peterbilt.

Meshell, who was restrained, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Two juvenile passengers in the GMC, a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old, both were fatally injured and declared dead on the scene as well.

While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, LSP wants to remind drivers to stay alert while driving.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Cesar Olalde, DOB: 1/8/2005
East Texas teen accused of killing family claims he did it because they were cannibals and were going to eat him
Law enforcement investigating standoff situation in Bowie County
4 people killed by teenage relative in standoff in Nash, Texas, police say
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Officials in De Kalb, Texas are investigating what may be a case of arson, and a hate crime.
Possible arson, hate crime being investigated in De Kalb

Latest News

1 man, 2 teens dead in fatal crash
3 killed in fatal crash in Sabine Parish
Man found shot dead on David Raines Road
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Caddo Parish summer food sites for kids announced
Caddo schools summer food service program begins in June