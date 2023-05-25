1 adult, 2 teens dead in two-vehicle crash in Sabine Parish

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Peterbilt slowed to turn and a GMC truck crashed into the back of it causing the death of three.

On May 24, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Louisiana State Police troopers began to investigate a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 171, south of Zwolle, Louisiana, that claimed the lives of three people.

The investigation revealed that a 2003 GMC pickup truck, driven by Billy Meshell, 66, was heading north on U.S. Highway 171, and at the same time a loaded 2012 Peterbilt log truck was also traveling north. The log truck began to slow down and Meshell failed to decrease his speed and hit the rear of the Peterbilt.

Meshell, who was restrained, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Two juvenile passengers in the GMC, a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old, both were fatally injured and declared dead on the scene as well.

While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, LSP wants to remind drivers to stay alert while driving.

