YWCA invites community to forum on racial justice

By Michael Barnes
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In an effort to educate the community and keep them engaged in racial justice, the YWCA of Northwest Louisiana Racial Justice Program will be holding a racial justice forum.

It will be open to the public, with the theme of “A Discussion on Allies and Coalition Building Post George Floyd Murder and Trial.”

Racial Justice Coordinator Dr. Latienda Pierre says the forum highlights a pledged racial justice society that she feels is falling short three years after the death of George Floyd.

She says it’s important to teach the Shreveport community specifically about the importance of race relations.

“It is important for us as a community to strive in the right direction to improve upon race relations in this area. It’s important for us to look for opportunities that bring us together to have those conversations because our city has a history of dealing with race and racism.”

The forum will have eight panel members and visitors will get a chance to ask questions of their own. The event begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 25 in the Kilpatrick Auditorium at Centenary College.

