Water safety, lifejacket tips with aquatics director

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(BuzzFarmers / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As community pools are set to open for the summer, it’s important to keep lifejacket safety in mind, especially with kids.

Kristy Anaya, aquatics director of the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana, joined KSLA Wednesday, May 24 to walk people through the steps of how to properly put a lifejacket on a child.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

The aquatics director of the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana walked people through the steps of how to properly wear a lifejacket.

