Warm with a few storms possible today

By Matt Jones
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off mild this morning with wake up temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. A weak upper level disturbance drifting through is bringing a few showers to southwest Arkansas and these could continue for a few hours before diminishing. Everyone else will stay dry through the morning.

Heading into the afternoon, we’ll see a few more storms developing across east Texas but locations farther east in Louisiana will likely stay dry. It will be slightly cooler than yesterday thanks to some additional clouds with highs generally in the mid 80s.

Thursday and Friday look warm and dry with highs both days in the mid to upper 80s.

A weak cold front will push south across the ArkLaTex as we kick off the holiday weekend but this front will come through dry and we won’t see any temperature drop behind it. What this front will bring is some very dry air for this time of year with humidity levels dropping even more throughout the weekend. Overall the weekend forecast is looking ideal for outdoor activities with tons of sunshine, highs in the mid to upper 80s and low humidity!

Looking ahead to next week, our winds will gradually switch to the south and this will bring a slow increase in the humidity and storm chances by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

