Veterans Celebration Committee to honor servicemen & women for 12th year

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Memorial Day is one way we honor and remember the sacrifice of our servicemen and women.

On Thursday, May 25, the Veterans Celebration Committee is holding a Veterans Memorial Program.

Chairman Ken Epperson says the event has been held annually for 12 years now.

“Even though some people may think it’s a sad occasion, it’s a healing thing. All the ones there have an opportunity to see your loved one remembered again for their sacrifices on a personal level.”

Families are encouraged to bring pictures of veterans who have passed away so they can be honored.

The program starts at 10 a.m. and will be at the Bill Cockrell Community Center. SMSgt Kelvin Samuel is the guest speaker.

