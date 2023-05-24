Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Summer Movie Clubhouse at Cinemark is back, offering $1.50 tickets

Participating theaters will host Summer Movie Clubhouse movies on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. for...
Participating theaters will host Summer Movie Clubhouse movies on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. for just $1.50.(Tim Evanson / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Cinemark is making it more affordable than ever to take the kids to the movies this summer for some big-screen entertainment.

Participating theaters will host Summer Movie Clubhouse movies on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. for just $1.50.

The discounted movies start the week of June 19 and run each week through August 10.

The complete lineup includes:

Week 1 - June 21

  • Minions: The Rise of Gru

Week 2 – June 28

  • Sonic The Hedgehog

Week 3 – July 5

  • Mummies

Week 4 – July 12

  • The Bad Guys

Week 5 – July 19

  • Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

Week 6 – July 26

  • DC League of Super-Pets

Week 7 – Aug. 2

  • Lyle, Lyle Crocodile

Week 8 – Aug. 9

  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Cinemark has 317 theaters and 4,391 screens in 42 states.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement investigating standoff situation in Bowie County
4 people killed by teenage relative in standoff in Nash, Texas, police say
Officials in De Kalb, Texas are investigating what may be a case of arson, and a hate crime.
Possible arson, hate crime being investigated in De Kalb
The trapper said the gator weighed about 1,200 pounds and a wrecker truck had to be called to...
‘He was ginormous.’ 11-foot alligator spotted roaming family neighborhood
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Jerome Walker, DOB: 7/31/1985
Motorcycle driver arrested after reportedly driving on sidewalk in downtown Shreveport during police chase

Latest News

Police respond outside Oliver Citywide Academy on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 in Pittsburgh....
Police: Student fatally shot by another student outside Pittsburgh school
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts to applause as he gives his State of the State address...
DeSantis set to make much-anticipated presidential campaign announcement, formalizing Trump rivalry
David Brandt on his farm during the soil health campaign video shoot.
Farmer behind viral ‘it ain’t much, but it’s honest work’ meme dies in crash
In this image made from video, Clare Nowland reacts following her skydive in Canberra,...
95-year-old Australian woman dies after police shoot her with stun gun; officer faces charges