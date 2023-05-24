Shreveport veterans win medals in Golden Age Games

DES MOINES, IOWA (KSLA) - With Memorial Day right around the corner, the annual Veterans Golden Age Games is taking place in Des Moines, Iowa.

Through its “Fitness for Life” motto, the Golden Age Games offers sports competitions and health education sessions to demonstrate the value that sports, wellness, and fitness provide to assist senior Veterans live an active and healthy lifestyle.

This year, two participants represent Shreveport’s Overton Brooks Veterans Hospital.

Jackie Perry, an air force veteran and Lester Wyatt, an army veteran (KSLA)

“The Golden Age Games doesn’t focus on the fully mobile veteran; we look at those that have disabilities. We focus on wheelchairs and even those that have a physical deficit,” McCary, a physical therapist at Overton Brooks, said.

Participants like Army veteran Lester Wyatt and Air Force veteran Jackie Perry say the games are good because it helps keeps them active and moving.

“Golden Age Games are not only therapy. It can increase their longevity of life. The participation, the overall comradery of the veterans getting together from the different branches of services, it’s good for the veterans administration. I’m thankful, and I’m blessed,” Wyatt explained.

The game’s number of participants have dwindled due to the effects of the pandemic. Many veterans became more sedentary and didn’t have the opportunities to get together with their brothers and sisters and be active.

The Golden Age Games takes place May 20-25.

Overton Brooks Veterans Hospital pays for all travel for participants.

