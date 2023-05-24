Shreveport man admits to raping teen girl in 2006, DA’s office reports

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man accused of raping a teenage girl back in 2006 has pleaded guilty.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says the man admitted to raping the 16-year-old girl in 2006, but it’s also believed he may be responsible for six other rapes involving underage victims dating back to 1992.

On Tuesday, May 23, Monte Broadway, 46, pleaded guilty in court to sexual attacks against his then 16-year-old victim. The DA’s office says she did not report the attacks until 2020. She and her family, as well as other victims, were present in the courtroom.

Jury selection for his trial was already underway when Broadway decided to plead guilty.

Broadway is due back in court for sentencing June 8. He faces between 5 and 30 years in prison.

