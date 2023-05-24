Nashville middle schooler saves classmate from choking

HOWARD COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - A Nashville Junior High student has been given a Hero Award for his brave actions!

According to the school, Ashton Porter saw a friend choking on a water bottle cap and jumped up tp help. He performed the Heimlich Maneuver and was able to save the other student! The student was then checked out by the school’s nurse.

When asked how he knew what to do, Ashton said he learned it from a video. Way to go, Ashton!

