More humid today with a few storms possible

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! We’re a little more humid today and I can sure feel it, kinda gross, but it could be worse! Highs in the low to mid-80s are likely this afternoon and we are tracking the possibility of a few storms later this afternoon thanks to that higher humidity and a weak disturbance. The storms look mainly isolated to the East Texas portion of our viewing area and a large amount of you will not see anything in the form of rain or storms. We’ll stay pretty warm tonight if you have Wednesday evening plans with lows eventually dropping to the mid-60s.

Thursday and Friday look warm and dry with highs both days in the mid to upper 80s.

A weak cold front will push south across the ArkLaTex as we kick off the holiday weekend but this front will come through dry and we won’t see any temperature drop behind it. What this front will bring is some very dry air for this time of year with humidity levels dropping even more throughout the weekend. Overall the weekend forecast is looking ideal for outdoor activities with tons of sunshine, highs in the mid to upper 80s, and low humidity! Looking ahead to next week, our winds will gradually switch to the south and this will bring a slow increase in the humidity and storm chances by Tuesday and Wednesday.

