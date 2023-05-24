Getting Answers
MIND MATTERS: Social Therapy Project to host mental health event

The Social Therapy Project is inviting the public to celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month at the Robinson Film Center.
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Social Therapy Project is inviting the public to celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month at the Robinson Film Center.

The movie will start at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 25. On Wednesday, Valencia Jones with the Social Therapy Project and Wendell Riley, executive director of the Robinson Film Center, joined KSLA to talk more about this event and how it relates to mental health. There will be a panel discussion after the movie.

Panelists are Valencia Jones, MSC, LPC, Dr. Joel Breving, and Amanda Veuleman, LPC, LAC, AADC
WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

