Marshall man accused of kicking, hanging dog by leash

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A man was arrested on Tuesday after a Marshall police officer witnessed his dog hanging by its leash from a door handle.

In a probable cause report, the arresting officer reported seeing a dog hanging from the entrance of a business on East End Boulevard in Marshall after responding to a call for animal cruelty. He said he then saw Jacob Richard-William Edwards, 30, of Marshall, walk into the business and allow the door to close on the hanging dog.

The officer detained Edwards immediately after seeing this, and proceeded to speak to the two witnesses on the scene. Both men reportedly said they saw Edwards kick his dog, imitating the observed violence in a manner that the officer described as “with force.” The witnesses also said that Edwards had told them he beat the dog regularly.

Based on the evidence and eyewitness reports, Edwards was arrested for intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly causing unjustifiable pain to an animal. He is being held in the Harrison County Jail, and no bond has been set.

