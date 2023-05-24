Getting Answers
Man wins $1 million lottery scratch-off jackpot after running out of gas

Michael Schlemmer won a $1 million lottery scratch-off ticket while stopping to get gas. (Source: WYMT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - A Kentucky man turned a stop at the gas station into a $1 million payday.

WYMT reports that Michael Schlemmer recently stopped at a Convenient Food Mart on Highway 25 after he ran out of gas.

“I ran out of gas, and I coasted in there,” Schlemmer said.

He said he used $40 to buy $20 of gas and a $20 scratch-off lottery ticket, according to the Kentucky Lottery.

And his winning ticket revealed the automatic symbol to win the game’s $1 million top prize.

“Nothing went through my mind,” Schlemmer said. “I just got up and went back in the store and showed it to the store clerks. Until I got the check in my hand, I didn’t believe it.”

Schlemmer collected his winnings at lottery headquarters last week. He walked away with a check for $616,330 after taxes.

The lucky winner said he had been looking for a new car and now plans to buy a new one with his winnings while putting the rest in the bank.

“I told the dealership I was waiting for a big check to come in and then I hit it,” Schlemmer said.

The food mart will also received $8,620 for selling the winning ticket.

