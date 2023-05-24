Getting Answers
Man found guilty of Sept. 2020 stabbing murder

(MGN)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo District Court found Courtney Fitzgerald Taylor, 37, guilty of second-degree murder on Tuesday, May 24.

Taylor was accused of fatally stabbing Derek Taylor (no relation) in Sept. 2020 after entering the apartment of an ex-girlfriend and seeing them asleep together. He then knifed Derek in the heart while he was sleeping.

The knife punctured the right ventricle, causing the victim to bleed to death. While the ex-girlfriend didn’t see the attacker, surveillance video captured Taylor entering and leaving the apartment. Taylor also made a call from jail to the woman in which he implicated himself in the murder by repeatedly stating that she could not testify against him because she was asleep at the time of the attack.

When U.S. Marshals tried to arrest him in Dec. 2020, Taylor shot at the officers and got away. He was arrested shortly after in Bossier City.

Taylor was found guilty of second-degree murder. He will return to court on June 22, where he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

