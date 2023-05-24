First responders in Texarkana celebrated as part of National EMS Week

TEXARKANA (KSLA) - It was an active day in downtown Texarkana Wednesday, May 24 as people came together to recognize those who help keep the community safe.

A LifeNet emergency helicopter landed in downtown Texarkana Wednesday, and emergency vehicles blocked city streets. It was all part of a special meal to recognize area first responders.

“We want to make sure that they are loved, appreciated, and we thank them for their dedication, professionalism to make our communities better,” said Dr. Matt Young with the Texarkana Emergency Center & Hospital.

The mayors of Texarkana, Ark. and Texas proclaimed Wednesday as “First Responder’s Day” as part of the 49th National EMS Week.

“People don’t realize how much we have to do, how much goes into this emergency management thing,” said Alvin Howard with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.

Emergency personnel in Texarkana and the surrounding area gathered for food and fellowship at the Crossties event venue on Broad Street.

“Well, it’s super great for our community to come together like this and rally around their law enforcement and we love working in the area we are in,” said Bowie County Sheriff Jeff Neal.

National EMS Week was started in 1974 by President Gerald Ford to celebrate EMS personnel and the important work they do in local communities.

“It is a good week for us to get recognition, but that is not what we do it for. But it is nice we get recognized and everyone gets to come together and enjoy it,” said Conner Young with LifeNet.

