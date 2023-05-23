Warmer today with plenty of sunshine

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off quiet and very comfortable this morning with wake up temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to the mid 60s. As we head through the day, we’ll see plenty of sunshine along with just a few passing clouds. It will turn slightly warmer for most areas with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

For Wednesday, a weak disturbance will approach from Texas bringing more clouds along with better storm chances, mainly to our east Texas counties. Locations farther east in Louisiana and Arkansas will only see isolated storms. Temperatures will trend slightly cooler thanks to less sunshine with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Looking ahead to Thursday and Friday, a weak cold front will push in from the north but this front will come through dry. Despite the front, temperatures will stay warm with highs both days in the mid to upper 80s. Drier air will push south bringing unusually low humidity for this time of year and this will make for ideal conditions to get outside!

Right now, the long holiday weekend is looking fantastic with highs in the 80s, low humidity levels and very low rain chances. Perfect weather for any outdoor plans!

By early next week, heat and humidity will slowly start to build and storm chances will gradually return to the ArkLaTex.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

