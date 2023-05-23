Warm and mainly quiet the rest of the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! Another sunny ArkLaTex day? Sign me up! Going to be comfortable too with highs in the mid and upper-80s with the humidity levels likely staying low enough for you to be comfortable. It is definitely a good day to have lunch or dinner outside if you have the means. Tonight we’ll stay nice with warm temperatures holding on even into the late night hours, eventually our lows will drop to the upper-60s.

For Wednesday, a weak disturbance will approach from Texas bringing more clouds along with better storm chances, mainly to our east Texas counties. Locations farther east in Louisiana and Arkansas will only see isolated storms. Temperatures will trend slightly cooler thanks to less sunshine with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Looking ahead to Thursday and Friday, a weak cold front will push in from the north but this front will come through dry. Despite the front, temperatures will stay warm with highs on both days in the mid to upper 80s. Drier air will push south bringing unusually low humidity for this time of year and this will make for ideal conditions to get outside! Right now, the long holiday weekend is looking fantastic with highs in the 80s, low humidity levels, and very low rain chances. Perfect weather for any outdoor plans!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.