Teen arrested for attempted shooting over stolen bicycle in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A teenager in Natchitoches has been arrested for attempted murder.

The Natchitoches Police Department says on Tuesday, May 23 around 2 p.m., officers were notified that a juvenile had reportedly shot an adult male. The victim says he saw a juvenile riding past his house on a bicycle that had been stolen from him several days before. The victim says when he went up to the juvenile, the teen pulled out a handgun and shot at him once, then ran away.

After searching the area, police found the 16-year-old in a parking lot on Second Street. The teen was taken into custody and was found to be in possession of a handgun, police say.

