Teen arrested for attempted shooting over stolen bicycle in Natchitoches
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A teenager in Natchitoches has been arrested for attempted murder.
The Natchitoches Police Department says on Tuesday, May 23 around 2 p.m., officers were notified that a juvenile had reportedly shot an adult male. The victim says he saw a juvenile riding past his house on a bicycle that had been stolen from him several days before. The victim says when he went up to the juvenile, the teen pulled out a handgun and shot at him once, then ran away.
After searching the area, police found the 16-year-old in a parking lot on Second Street. The teen was taken into custody and was found to be in possession of a handgun, police say.
CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.