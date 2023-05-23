SPD looking for 4 runaway juveniles in separate cases
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is currently looking for four runaway juveniles in separate cases.
DETAILS
Janiya Taylor, 14
- LAST SEEN: May 18, 9600 block of Wesso Circle
- DESCRIPTION: 5′ 6″ tall, 120 lbs, brown eyes
- LAST SEEN WEARING: black t-shirt and black Adidas pants
Demarcus June, 15
- LAST SEEN: May 19, 400 block of Mayfair Drive
- DESCRIPTION: 5′ 5″ tall, 140 lbs, short dreadlocks, brown eyes
- LAST SEEN WEARING: black Nike slippers
Nicholas Franklin, 17
- LAST SEEN: May 18, 8500 block of Millicent Way
- DESCRIPTION: 5′ 8″ tall, 110 lbs, brown eyes
- LAST SEEN WEARING: white t-shirt, blue Nike shorts, and tan Yeezy slides
Aaliyah Thomas, 16
- LAST SEEN: May 20, 2700 block of Marquette Street
- DESCRIPTION: 5′ 6″ tall, 210 lbs, brown eyes, orange and red braids
- LAST SEEN WEARING: blue shirt and black/gray pants
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these children is asked to call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3.
