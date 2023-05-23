SPD looking for 4 runaway juveniles in separate cases

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is currently looking for four runaway juveniles in separate cases.

DETAILS

Janiya Taylor, 14

LAST SEEN: May 18, 9600 block of Wesso Circle

DESCRIPTION: 5′ 6″ tall, 120 lbs, brown eyes

LAST SEEN WEARING: black t-shirt and black Adidas pants

Janiya Taylor, 14 (SPD)

Demarcus June, 15

LAST SEEN: May 19, 400 block of Mayfair Drive

DESCRIPTION: 5′ 5″ tall, 140 lbs, short dreadlocks, brown eyes

LAST SEEN WEARING: black Nike slippers

Demarcus June, 15 (SPD)

Nicholas Franklin, 17

LAST SEEN: May 18, 8500 block of Millicent Way

DESCRIPTION: 5′ 8″ tall, 110 lbs, brown eyes

LAST SEEN WEARING: white t-shirt, blue Nike shorts, and tan Yeezy slides

Nicholas Franklin, 17 (SPD)

Aaliyah Thomas, 16

LAST SEEN: May 20, 2700 block of Marquette Street

DESCRIPTION: 5′ 6″ tall, 210 lbs, brown eyes, orange and red braids

LAST SEEN WEARING: blue shirt and black/gray pants

Aaliyah Thomas, 16 (SPD)

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these children is asked to call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3.

