Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

SPD looking for 4 runaway juveniles in separate cases

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pexels)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is currently looking for four runaway juveniles in separate cases.

DETAILS

Janiya Taylor, 14

  • LAST SEEN: May 18, 9600 block of Wesso Circle
  • DESCRIPTION: 5′ 6″ tall, 120 lbs, brown eyes
  • LAST SEEN WEARING: black t-shirt and black Adidas pants
Janiya Taylor, 14
Janiya Taylor, 14(SPD)

Demarcus June, 15

  • LAST SEEN: May 19, 400 block of Mayfair Drive
  • DESCRIPTION: 5′ 5″ tall, 140 lbs, short dreadlocks, brown eyes
  • LAST SEEN WEARING: black Nike slippers
Demarcus June, 15
Demarcus June, 15(SPD)

Nicholas Franklin, 17

  • LAST SEEN: May 18, 8500 block of Millicent Way
  • DESCRIPTION: 5′ 8″ tall, 110 lbs, brown eyes
  • LAST SEEN WEARING: white t-shirt, blue Nike shorts, and tan Yeezy slides
Nicholas Franklin, 17
Nicholas Franklin, 17(SPD)

Aaliyah Thomas, 16

  • LAST SEEN: May 20, 2700 block of Marquette Street
  • DESCRIPTION: 5′ 6″ tall, 210 lbs, brown eyes, orange and red braids
  • LAST SEEN WEARING: blue shirt and black/gray pants
Aaliyah Thomas, 16
Aaliyah Thomas, 16(SPD)

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these children is asked to call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement investigating standoff situation in Bowie County
4 dead, suspect in custody after standoff situation in Bowie County
Closeup of marijuana bud
Suspicious package found to hold 42 lbs of marijuana; arrest made
Frederick Darrell Garcie, DOB: 12/14/1969
Man accused of indecent sexual behavior with juvenile inside store bathroom
Chris Giordano
GM of State Fair of Louisiana resigns after 17 years
Jerome Walker, DOB: 7/31/1985
Motorcycle driver arrested after reportedly driving on sidewalk in downtown Shreveport during police chase

Latest News

KSLA CAFE: Carry the Load event to be held for fallen heroes
Carry the Load walk being held to honor fallen heroes
MIND MATTERS: Signs of anxiety
MIND MATTERS: Signs of anxiety and how to treat it
Oscar Nolasco, DOB: 12/19/1997
Man facing charges after reportedly beating woman with handguns in the presence of children
NEWS 12 NOW: Mary Delahoussaye on anxiety