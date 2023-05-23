Shreveport City Council votes to repeal smoking ban in casinos

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport City Council voted Tuesday, May 23 to repeal a smoking ban for casinos.

Now, 25% of gaming floors in casinos will be designated as non-smoking areas, while smoking will be allowed in the other 75%.

Several organizations sent out statements Tuesday evening expressing concern about this decision.

“Casino employees and patrons are in desperate need of these lifesaving health protections,” said Feamula Bradley, Region 7 manager, the Louisiana Campaign for Tobacco-Free Living. “Breaking their promise to their constituents and putting Shreveport’s casino workers back into smoke-filled work environments after nearly two years of workplace protections sends a loud and clear message that their health is irrelevant. The council, and the casinos, know that secondhand smoke exposure is hazardous to worker health. They know it triggers heart attacks, asthma attacks, and contributes to respiratory illness and even lung cancer. Yet, they are still willing to sacrifice their largely female and Black American workforce for a perceived competitive edge.”

The ban was first put in place on Aug. 1, 2021, making Shreveport the 30th municipality in Louisiana to enact such a ban.

“It is shameful that the Shreveport City Council has voted to repeal the smoke-free workplace ordinance that was put in place to protect casino workers from having to breathe secondhand smoke on a daily basis. With this vote, the council has broken a promise to the hundreds of frontline workers who are the backbone of this industry. We stand with casino workers and our partners in Shreveport who fought against this ordinance and remain committed to reversing this ill-advised decision because no one should be forced to choose between their health and their paycheck. Councilors who voted for this ordinance today will be held accountable by the very casino workers whose lives they are putting in harm’s way,” said a statement from Americans for Nonsmokers’ Rights.

