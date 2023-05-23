RAW FOOTAGE: Nest surveillance cam captures sound of dozens of shots fired in South Highlands neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s an alarming wakeup call to hear gunshots in your neighborhood. That’s the concern some residents have in Shreveport’s South Highlands neighborhood. Many people shared with KSLA concerns about those shots fired early Monday morning (May 23).

The Shreveport Police Department says Monday morning around 3:30 a.m., they received calls reporting shots fired somewhere near the intersection of Creswell and Elmwood. It’s not clear where exactly the shots came from. SPD says there were no injuries reported, however, a post in a neighborhood group on Facebook with at least a hundred comments shows dozens of people were woken up during the night by the loud gunfire. Although no one was injured, the residents KSLA spoke with are still concerned about the increased gun violence and say the incident hits too close to home.

”I think it was just... it was just really scary for me too, especially after the tragedy that happened on Fairfield. It made me feel like we can really do better here, especially for me to have to come walk around to my son’s playground and inspect it for bullet holes. Something just really did not feel right with that and I think we could do better as a community,” said Matt Coady, a resident of South Highlands.

When Coady says the “tragedy on Fairfield,” he’s referring to the 2022 death of Landry Anglin, 13, who died after being hit by a stray bullet.

SPD also says no property was damaged, however, some residents in the neighborhood say bullets hit their homes.

