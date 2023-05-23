Getting Answers
Possible arson, hate crime being investigated in De Kalb

Officials in De Kalb, Texas are investigating what may be a case of arson, and a hate crime.
By Alexandria Savage
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DE KALB, Texas (KSLA) - A structure at an outdoor rodeo in De Kalb, Texas burned to the ground early Tuesday morning (May 23), and figurines were hung by ropes on the nearby announcer’s stand.

Mayor Lowell Walker says the fire department responded to the scene at 12:35 a.m. Tuesday and put the fire out. He says the fire took place at an outdoor rodeo arena at the snack bar, which burned to the ground.

Caption

Mayor Walker says two figurines were found hanging from the announcing booth, which is on the other side of the arena. He contacted the FBI to ask them to investigate. Because of the effigies, he told them he suspected it was a hate crime.

Mayor Walker says the De Kalb police chief is leading the investigation. He has contacted the Texas Rangers as well.

Fire Chief Robby Barett contacted the fire marshal, as well as the state fire marshal, who will conduct an investigation, Mayor Walker told KSLA. He says once the fire marshal confirms it’s arson, they will be able to determine how to move forward with the investigation.

