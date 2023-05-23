Getting Answers
MIND MATTERS: Signs of anxiety and how to treat it

By Priscilla Borrego
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Anxiety is something that many people experience in life, but when anxiety affects one’s ability to live their life, an anxiety disorder may be to blame, and it could be time to speak to a professional to get help.

On Tuesday, May 23, Lauren Laurent, BSN, RN, BCPA, BBA, director of intake for Physicians Behavioral Hospital, joined KSLA to talk about some of the most common symptoms of anxiety, how it affects people’s behavior, what causes it, how people can cope with an attack, and how to help a loved one who may be experiencing anxiety, but won’t seek help.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

While everyone experiences some level of anxiety, there does come a time when one should seek professional help.

