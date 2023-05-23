Getting Answers
Man facing charges after reportedly beating woman with handguns in the presence of children

Oscar Nolasco, DOB: 12/19/1997
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 25-year-old man is now behind bars for allegedly beating a woman with two handguns.

Police in Shreveport say on May 23 just after 6 a.m., officers responded to a house in the 6700 block of Buncombe Road about a beating in progress. The person who called told police a man armed with two handguns was beating a woman inside the house.

Officers who responded say Oscar Nolasco, 25, who is estranged from the victim, came to her house without her permission and hit her multiple times in the head and face with the guns, causing major injuries. Police say three kids under the age of 13 were there when it happened.

SPD says Nolasco left the house, but was taken into custody at a nearby business on W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. He’s charged with domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon inflicting serious bodily harm and three counts of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

