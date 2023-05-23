3 dead, suspect in custody after standoff situation in Bowie County

NASH, Texas (KSLA) - Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an incident on Lemon Acres on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 23.

Law enforcement investigating standoff situation in Bowie County (KSLA)

Officials with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office said a person was barricaded inside the home. Nash police, BCSO deputies and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded.

Police say the suspect eventually came outside and was taken into custody. Three people were then found dead inside. Additional details are unclear at this time.

KSLA has a crew on the scene and will provide updates when available.

