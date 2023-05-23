Carry the Load walk being held to honor fallen heroes

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - If you are looking to support those who made the ultimate sacrifice, Carry the Load is an event to celebrate and remember the lives of veterans and first responders died in the line of duty.

On Tuesday, May 23, Natalie Cagle, the mother of the late Lcpl. Christopher Cagle, joined KSLA to talk about what this event symbolizes and why it’s important. The event is happening May 24 at 5:30 p.m. The walk begins at the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office substation and continues for 2.39 miles to Walker Place Park.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

The Carry the Load walk will honor fallen first responders and veterans.

