Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Carry the Load walk being held to honor fallen heroes

KSLA CAFE: Carry the Load event to be held for fallen heroes
KSLA CAFE: Carry the Load event to be held for fallen heroes
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - If you are looking to support those who made the ultimate sacrifice, Carry the Load is an event to celebrate and remember the lives of veterans and first responders died in the line of duty.

On Tuesday, May 23, Natalie Cagle, the mother of the late Lcpl. Christopher Cagle, joined KSLA to talk about what this event symbolizes and why it’s important. The event is happening May 24 at 5:30 p.m. The walk begins at the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office substation and continues for 2.39 miles to Walker Place Park.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

The Carry the Load walk will honor fallen first responders and veterans.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement investigating standoff situation in Bowie County
4 dead, suspect in custody after standoff situation in Bowie County
Closeup of marijuana bud
Suspicious package found to hold 42 lbs of marijuana; arrest made
Frederick Darrell Garcie, DOB: 12/14/1969
Man accused of indecent sexual behavior with juvenile inside store bathroom
Chris Giordano
GM of State Fair of Louisiana resigns after 17 years
Jerome Walker, DOB: 7/31/1985
Motorcycle driver arrested after reportedly driving on sidewalk in downtown Shreveport during police chase

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
SPD looking for 4 runaway juveniles in separate cases
MIND MATTERS: Signs of anxiety
MIND MATTERS: Signs of anxiety and how to treat it
Oscar Nolasco, DOB: 12/19/1997
Man facing charges after reportedly beating woman with handguns in the presence of children
NEWS 12 NOW: Mary Delahoussaye on anxiety