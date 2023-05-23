Boy Scouts, CPSO accepting applications for annual summer camp

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Kids are out for summer and may be looking for something to do.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is hosting a summer camp in partnership with the Boy Scouts of America. The sleep-away camp will take place from June 11-14 at the Kinsey Scout Reservation.

Boys ages nine through 12 will get to experience camp and learn values through spending time with Boy Scout leaders and law enforcement.

The free camp will offer classic camp activities like swimming, archery, marksmanship and workshops on developing leadership skills.

Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator says this camp will help the boys grow into young men.

“I went to weekly and bi-weekly scout meetings and I learned what it was like to interact with young men my age, and to have parents supervising, and go to camp and learn skills. Finally, it builds, and builds, and builds, and then you have a confidence that you’ve never had, and this is the start of the confidence that they need.”

Funding for the camp has been made possible through citizen donations. Transportation is free to and from the camp.

Applications can be found at the Boy Scout office on 3508 Beverly Place, or by calling (318) 868-2774.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.