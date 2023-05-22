Woman arrested for reportedly trying to run man over with car
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman is facing a charge of aggravated battery after reportedly trying to run someone over with her car.
Police in Shreveport say on May 21 around 4:15 p.m., officers responded to a call about a vehicle hitting a pedestrian in the 3900 block of Sumner Street. That’s a couple of blocks off of Jewella Avenue in north Shreveport.
When officers got there, they were reportedly told a woman had purposefully hit a man with her car. Police say the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute.
The woman was identified as Mary Murphy, 68. Police say the victim was not injured in the incident.
