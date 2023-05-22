Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

WATCH: Wranglers lasso cow that darted into interstate traffic

A team of wranglers using horses, lassos and four wheelers captured the cow Sunday.
By WTVG Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG/Gray News) - A cow on the loose on an interstate highway in Michigan had to be wrangled by a team of men on horses Sunday.

Michigan State Police blocked off part of I-75 north of Detroit as a team of wranglers “comparable to the cast of Yellowstone” corralled the cow after it darted into oncoming traffic.

Dash camera footage caught the cow evading the horses, lassos and four wheelers while on the shoulder of the road before it darted into traffic and started running down the middle lane.

A rider was eventually successful at getting a lasso around the cow and pulling it toward the median of the highway.

“Eventually after much tom foolery, the critter was captured and removed from the freeway,” the Michigan State Police wrote in a tweet. “The bovine was not charged and is back in the pasture with a story to tell all the other livestock.”

No one was hurt in the incident.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
1 dead after wreck at BAFB
A deputy with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office has been cited for reportedly causing this...
Caddo deputy cited for allegedly causing wreck
Palestine ISD student, recent graduate among 3 killed in Saturday wreck
Protests held in downtown Shreveport.
Large protest held in downtown Shreveport against anti-LGBTQ+ bills
Man injured in weekend drive-by shooting in Shreveport

Latest News

Final plea against potential changes to smoking ban in Shreveport
Protest planned ahead of smoking ban decision
Concerned citizens to protest potential change in Shreveport casino smoking ban
Jerome Walker, DOB: 7/31/1985
Motorcycle driver arrested after reportedly driving on sidewalk in downtown Shreveport during police chase
FILE - Terry McDermott, 23, of Essexville, Mich., skates in the 500-meter speedskating event on...
Terry McDermott, Olympic speedskating gold medalist in 1964, dies at 82