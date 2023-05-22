Getting Answers
The warming trend begins today!

By Austin Evans
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! The weekend was nice and today will be even nicer because we are expecting much more sunshine across the ArkLaTex and that will last all day! Highs in the low-80s are expected today with some folks maybe seeing the mid-80s. Nothing for rain chances today and we’ll be staying comfortable. Tonight, lows in the low-60s are forecast and the skies are likely to remain mostly clear.

Tomorrow we’ll warm up more with highs in the mid-80s. The sunshine will continue and you may feel a slight increase in humidity tomorrow, we’ll still be relatively comfortable. There is a slight chance, a tiny chance for a random shower during the afternoon but I wouldn’t worry too much about it. Enjoy the warm and comfortable days we have left. Lows in the 60s once again tomorrow night.

Wednesday sees our highest rain chance and our highest humidity values but you can see on Futuretrack, the chance still isn’t all that high. We’ll be warming up into the upper-80s by Friday and the low-90s going into the weekend. Conditions are going to get uncomfortable beginning during the weekend and the 90s are looking to continue into next week.

