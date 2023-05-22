Warm and mostly dry week ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The overall weather pattern for the week ahead remains mostly uneventful with warm and mostly dry conditions ahead. Rain chances will inch up a little on Wednesday, but only a few spots are expected to get wet. Temperatures will run mostly close to average for this time of year in the mid 80s and it won’t be too humid.

Skies will stay mainly clear heading into tonight. Temperatures will fall back through the 70s this evening and into the upper 50s to lower 60s later tonight.

We’ll start off with mostly sunny skies Tuesday. A few afternoon clouds are expected but little in the way of rain is on the way. There’s only a 10% chance of a shower mainly across the eastern portions of the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s for highs.

The chance for a few showers and storms will pick up on Wednesday, but not everyone will get wet. More clouds will keep temperatures mostly in the low to mid 80s for highs. The chance of rain is around 30%.

Generally dry conditions are likely for the remainder of the week with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the 60s.

A cold front is expected to back into the area from the northeast over the holiday weekend. As long as it pushes through the ArkLaTex and fizzles to our west over Texas we’ll enjoy generally quiet weather. If it doesn’t make it that far and stalls out across the area it could be the focus for some daily shower and thunderstorm chances. For now we’re keep the rain chances low, but check back with us for updates. Temperatures over the Memorial Day weekend will be seasonably warm with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and morning lows in the 60s.

