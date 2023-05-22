Suspicious package found to hold 42 lbs of marijuana; arrest made

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Discovery of a suspicious package mailed to the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center has led to an arrest.

Shreveport police say they found 42 pounds of marijuana inside the package.

VA police originally confiscated the package then called SPD for assistance. After an investigation, police arrested 33-year-old Roydale Ladon Stewart. He was charged with distribution of a Schedule I narcotic.

