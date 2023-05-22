Man accused of indecent sexual behavior with juvenile inside store bathroom
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man from Zwolle is accused of indecent sexual behavior with a juvenile, and has now been arrested.
The Shreveport Police Department says on May 20, officers were contacted about a sex crime happening in a retail store in the 1600 block of E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. During the investigation, detectives arrested Frederick Garcie, 53, on one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Garcie reportedly engaged in sexual acts with a 15-year-old inside the store’s bathroom.
CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX
