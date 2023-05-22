Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

‘The Little Mermaid’ opens in theaters this weekend

The wait is over – Disney's "The Little Mermaid" hits theaters this weekend. (Source: CNN, Walt Disney Pictures)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The wait is over.

“The Little Mermaid” hits theaters Friday in a new and expanded version of the beloved film.

While several new songs were written for the movie, “Part of Your World” remains the centerpiece.

The live-action and CGI reimagining of “The Little Mermaid” stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, a role she earned on the strength of her voice.

The filmmakers said when Bailey auditioned, she shut her eyes and sang “Part of Your World” so beautifully that it left casting directors in tears.

They knew immediately that Bailey had to be Ariel.

“The Little Mermaid” also stars Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder and Daveed Diggs as Sebastian.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
1 dead after wreck at BAFB
A deputy with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office has been cited for reportedly causing this...
Caddo deputy cited for allegedly causing wreck
3 dead in single-vehicle crash near Tyler
Protests held in downtown Shreveport.
Large protest held in downtown Shreveport against anti-LGBTQ+ bills
Man injured in weekend drive-by shooting in Shreveport

Latest News

Final plea against potential changes to smoking ban in Shreveport
Protest planned ahead of smoking ban decision
Concerned citizens to protest potential change in Shreveport casino smoking ban
Hundreds of people descend on the Nebraska Capitol, in Lincoln, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, to...
Nebraska governor signs 12-week abortion ban, limits on gender-affirming care for minors
FILE - Reggie Daniels pays his respects at a memorial at Robb Elementary School, June 9, 2022,...
One year after Uvalde shooting, investigation of police response continues