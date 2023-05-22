Getting Answers
Large number of visitors expected at Wright Patman Lake for Memorial Day weekend

A number of people visited Wright Patman Lake in east Texas ahead of Memorial Day weekend to get a jump start on the holiday.
By Fred Gamble
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KSLA) - The start of summer is still a little ways off, but traffic at area lakes has already begun to pick up. Leaders in Bowie and Cass counties say Wright Patman Lake is ready for visitors.

“We went ahead and came this weekend because it was going to be nice,” said Laura Hurst, a visitor.

Hurst and her family got an early start to summer. She says they have camped at Wright Patman Lake for the past four days to beat the Memorial Day weekend rush.

“We wanted to come out next weekend, but everything was booked up,” Hurst said.

Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer; leaders at Wright Patman Lake say things are shaping up for a busy weekend. They say all camp sites are booked for the weekend and are preparing for 40,000 visitors to the lake.

“Trying to get the beat on the summer tan while our kids are still in school for the next couple of days,” said one visitor.

“Visitation is already increasing with the nice weather we have been having. We are glad to see the sun is out today,” said Lynlee Russell, a park ranger.

Russell says they hope people will have a good time, but safety is the priority.

“We just want to remind people to wear their lifejacket. We know everybody is out here to have a good time, and the best way to have a good time is for everyone to go home safe and you can do that best by wearing a lifejacket,” Russell said.

Russell says there’s now a day use fee for those visiting the popular North Shore beach, which she says should further help with safety.

