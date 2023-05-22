Keithville man in his mid-50s accused of sexually assaulting teen

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man from Keithville has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a teenager.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says Robert Wayne Mathews, 56, was arrested May 19 after reportedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old. The investigation reveals Mathews assaulted the teen multiple times, beginning in December of 2022.

Officials say Mathews is charged with one count of sexual battery. He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center; no bond had been set as of the publication of this article.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

