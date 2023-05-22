GM of State Fair of Louisiana resigns after 17 years

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The general manager and president of the State Fair of Louisiana has resigned.

The announcement of Chris Giordano’s resignation came down Monday, May 22 after a meeting of the executive board. The board also named an interim general manager, Robb Brazzel. This will be the first time in 17 years the fair will have a new leader.

Before accepting this position, Brazzel, who has worked with the state fair since 2008, previously worked to get sponsorships, and served as exhibits and concessions manager. He also booked ground attractions and musical entertainment acts for the fair.

“I’m very excited about this new opportunity,” said Brazzel. “I look forward to meeting all of the state fair’s partners, sponsors and supporters to tell them about plans for the fair and to remind them how important all of them are to our continued success.”

Giordano’s last day will be May 31.

“I have thought long and hard before making this decision and I believe it will be in the best interest for me personally. I have made this decision due to my desire to seek other opportunities for me and my family at this point in my life and career,” Giordano said.

For more than 30 years, a Giordano has led the state fair; Sam Giordano, Chris’ father, led the fair before he did.

“The job of a state fair general manager is a challenging one,” said Executive Board Chair Liz Swaine. “Everything impacts the fair - from bad weather to perception of safety to COVID. It is remarkable when you consider that the State Fair of Louisiana has only missed two years in its 117-year run - once, during the great Influenza Pandemic in the early 1900s and once during the COVID pandemic in 2020. It is the intention of the board of directors, and everyone associated with the fair, to keep it going and growing into the future. We are thankful for Chris’ hard work over his tenure here and wish him only the very best.”

The 2023 State Fair of Louisiana will be held Oct. 26 through Nov. 12. Click here to learn more about the fair.

