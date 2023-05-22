Elderly Hope man arrested on fentanyl charge

HOPE, Ark. (KSLA) - An elderly man from Hope, Ark. is facing drug charges after reportedly being found in possession of fentanyl.

The Hope Police Department says on May 9 around 11 a.m., officers arrested Jewell Muldrow, 71. He’s charged with delivery of fentanyl.

Muldrow was arrested in the 1400 block of North Grove. He was booked into the Hempstead County Detention Facility.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

