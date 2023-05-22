Getting Answers
Elderly Hope man arrested on fentanyl charge

Jewell Muldrow, 71
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HOPE, Ark. (KSLA) - An elderly man from Hope, Ark. is facing drug charges after reportedly being found in possession of fentanyl.

The Hope Police Department says on May 9 around 11 a.m., officers arrested Jewell Muldrow, 71. He’s charged with delivery of fentanyl.

Muldrow was arrested in the 1400 block of North Grove. He was booked into the Hempstead County Detention Facility.

